Lorraine F. Howe Hotaling
Hotaling, Lorraine F. Howe ALBANY Lorraine F. Howe Hotaling, 90 of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Trevor and Evaretta Howe. Born and raised in Castleton she had lived in Delmar since 1951. Lorraine was a member of the Glenmont Community Church, and VFW Post 3185 in Delmar. Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn Whitbeck, and Beverly Gregory (Peter); a brother Ronald; her sons, Daniel, Glenn (June), Roger, Wesley Sr. (Roberta), Jeffrey, Edwin Jr. (Pam) and Paul; 30 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin C. Hotaling Sr.; two sons, Charles and Richard; her sister Shirley Boel; and two brothers, Warren, and Bruce. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A grave side service will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Face masks and social distancing are required.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Applebee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
