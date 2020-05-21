Fricke, Lorraine GLENMONT Lorraine G. (Del Duca) Fricke of Glenmont, was called home on Monday, May 18, 2020. Lorraine was born in Brooklyn on February 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Grace Del Duca. Lorraine loved people and enjoyed being a social butterfly. She loved to bowl, play bingo and go to the dog races. Lorraine enjoyed reading and volunteering by visiting and socializing with people that were not able to leave their homes. Lorraine leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Robert Fricke; her sons, Edward of Albany, Bobby (predeceased her on October 8, 2009) and Lawrence of Schenectady; and her daughter Cheryl DiDonna of Austin, Texas. Due to the current health regulations regarding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. Entombment will take place in St. Agnes Mausoleum in Menands. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.