DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Waterford, NY
Lorraine Gorham Obituary
Gorham, Lorraine COHOES Lorraine Maloney Gorham, 67 of Cohoes, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Gabrielle Lavadiere Maloney. Lorraine was owner/operator of Snip & Set in Cohoes for over 20 years. She was an animal lover and loved her Mickey Mouse collection. She was a member of the Cohoes Columbiettes Council #192. Wife of the late Clifford H. Gorham Jr. She is survived by four stepchildren, nine step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Daniel Maloney, Michael Maloney, her twin brother Lawrence Maloney and Shirley Mundell. Also survived by her brother-in-law Phil Mundell of Fultonville; sister-in-law Patricia Maloney of Pittstown; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Holly Krus of Cohoes and Silvia Murphy of Cohoes. The funeral will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
