Lorraine H. Walsh
Walsh, Lorraine H. COHOES Lorraine H. Walsh, 88 of Cayuga Plaza, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes to Albert and Corinne Garneau Hamel, Lorraine was a lifelong resident. She was educated in Cohoes schools and worked for many years at the Cohoes Housing Authority until her retirement in 1987. She had been a communicant of the former St. Bernard's Church and more recently St. Michael's Church. She belonged to the Moose Lodge in Cohoes and volunteered for Thursday Afternoon Bingo at the Cohoes Community Center. She also loved to bowl at the Cohoes Bowling Arena, to travel on her casino and bingo trips and was renowned for her beautiful needlepoint embroidery. Lorraine was the wife of John Walsh who passed away in 1986; the loving mother of Cheryl Szozda (Stanley) of Cohoes, Kevin Walsh of Niskayuna, Linda Bizan (Steve) of Clifton Park and Brian Walsh (Cathy) of Hilton; the sister of the late Eugene Hamel, Eleanor DeProperty, Beatrice Fonda and Albert Hamel; the grandmother of Timothy Szozda, Katrina Keith, Michael Szozda, Geoffrey Bizan, Stefanie Pawluk, Corinne Walsh, Brandon Schoepfel and Eric and Kyle Walsh; the great grandmother of Julia, Jonathan, Kelsey, Lindley, Jack, Evelyn, Avery, Charlotte and Waylon. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Lorraine's family would like to extend their appreciation to the many people who provided wonderful care during her illness, especially Dr. Farooq, Deb VanWie, Portia, Jennifer and the staff at Samaritan Hospital. Funeral services will be private at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




Published in Albany Times Union from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
