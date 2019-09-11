O'Brien, Lorraine L. (Vashrow) Troy Lorraine L. O'Brien (Vashrow), 65, loving mother of two children passed away at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born in Troy, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Albert and Janet Vashrow. Lorraine was a nurse for 30 plus years and practicing nursing in the areas of geriatrics and psychiatry in the crisis center for the N.Y.S. office of Mental Health. Lorraine was married to Charlie O'Brien of Saratoga for 25 years until 2001, when they divorced; together they raised their sons, Rory O'Brien and Neil O'Brien-Bosselman. Lorraine enjoyed spending time at the ocean, collecting art and antiques, expanding her diverse book collection and cultivating and caring for her annual peonies and roses at her former residence in Troy. Above all else, Lorraine enjoyed being a dedicated mother and grandmother until she passed away. Lorraine is survived by her son, Rory O'Brien and his wife Lauren O'Brien (Guest), and their son, Shannon O'Brien of Syracuse; and her son Neil O'Brien-Bosselman and his husband, John Bosselman of Scotia. Calling hours for friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 4-7 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with interment following in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's name to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or online at www.heart.org/donate. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019