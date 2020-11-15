Martelli, Lorraine M. SARATOGA SPRINGS Lorraine M. Martelli, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was born on August 15, 1937, in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Carmine Guiliano and Florence Lomonico Guiliano. Lorraine was the owner/operator of Martelli's Florist in Huntington, N.Y. for many years prior to moving to Clifton Park to be near her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved her jigsaw puzzles and playing solitaire. Lorraine could always be found in the kitchen and loved having company. Her home was always a place of comfort and over the years countless celebrations. Lorraine had a big personality and people naturally gravitated towards her. She easily chatted with whomever she met and created connections wherever she went. Lorraine is survived by her children, Joseph Martelli, Linda (Todd Bishop) Martelli-Bishop and Edward Martelli; brothers, Louis Guiliano (Mary), and Edward Guiliano (Mireille); sisters-in-law; Anne (Jim) Thompson, and Darlene (Tom) Perschilli; brothers-in-law, Charles (Judith) Martelli, and Philip (Debbie) Martelli; grandchildren, Danielle and Jillian Bishop; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Liberato Martelli. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs with Father Martin Fisher officiating. Family and friends may call from 1 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. Those wishing to remember Lorraine in a special way may send a contribution to the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, 350 Cuba Hill Rd., Huntington, NY, 11743. For online condolences, please visit compassionatefuneralcare.com