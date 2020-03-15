Tyler, Lorraine S. TROY Lorraine S. Tyler, 91, formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Born in Maine on September 2, 1928, she was daughter of the late Mildred and Bernard Eveleth; beloved wife of the late William Tyler Jr.; and mother of Linda (Bill) Cooney of Jacksonville, Fla., Gail (Gary) Karlen of Salisbury, Mass., Bill (Sheila) Tyler of Ballston Lake and Lori Wright of Garner, N.C. Also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private services will be held in St. Augustine, Fla. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation, 220 New Fidelity Ct, Garner, NC, 27529 or to the at .
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020