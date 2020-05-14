Connolly, Lorraine Seib COLONIE Lorraine Seib Connolly, 93 of Colonie, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Edith Henzel and Charles Seib. She had lived in Colonie since she was two years old. Lorraine spent her career working for N.Y.S. S.E.M.O. and retired at the age of 84. She especially enjoyed quilting in her spare time. Lorraine was the wife of the late James Connolly; mother of Sharon Neeff of Columbus, N.J., Maureen Mosley of Coxsackie, Brian Connolly of Albany and the late James Connolly and Karen Connolly; and sister of the late Shirley Campbell. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Due to the community restrictions currently in place, private funeral services will be held with burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Colonie. Donations in Lorraine's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Those wish to share condolences with the family may visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.