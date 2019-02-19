Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Simmons, Lorraine LATHAM Lorraine Brown Simmons, 89, died peacefully at home, with her family beside her, on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was wife of the late George H. Simmons Jr., who died in 1987. Born in Troy, daughter of the late William and Anna Winkelman Brown, she resided in Lansingburgh for many years before moving to Green Island in the late '80s. She had resided in Latham since the '90s. Lorraine had been employed as a bank teller at Cohoes Savings Bank in the '70s and '80s. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham and was a former member of the Green Island Senior Citizens. She was a longstanding Harrah's Gold Card Member. She was the beloved mother of Christine (John) Wilson, Debra Simmons, Timothy (Lee) Simmons and Nancy (Layne) Young. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her special niece and caregiver, Colleen Purcell. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Brown, Edward and William Vielkind, Eleanor Carmichael and Marion Colaneri. A calling hour will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Assumption Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in the Church at Our Lady of the Assumption. Interment will be beside her husband in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. Contributions, in memory of Lorraine, may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110 or the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Please visit







147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.