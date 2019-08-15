Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
Vallee, Lorraine Surprenant ALBANY Lorraine Surprenant Vallee, 84 of Albany, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, after a short illness. She was born and educated in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Theresa Richard Surprenant. Lorraine and her late husband Raymond owned several motels in Guilderland, St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, Fla. Lorraine enjoyed life and lived for her children and grandchildren. Wife of the late Raymond Vallee, she is survived by her loving children, Annette (Martin) Domalewicz of Albany, Cathleen Vallee of Albany, Donald (Michele) Vallee of Austin, Texas, Robert (Holly) Vallee of Albany, Lynn (James) Ohlsten of Plattsburgh, Steven Vallee, Rosalie Vallee, James Vallee and Deanna Poole, all of Albany and the late Barbara Vallee. Also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Wilfred (Cindy) Surprenant of Cohoes. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes with Reverend John Schopfier officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
