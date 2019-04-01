Caulfield, Lorrie Ann TROY Lorrie Ann Caulfield (lovingly known as Boo Boo), 57 of Troy, died peacefully on March 21, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late James and Carol Caulfield. Lorrie enjoyed listening to Bon Jovi, watching the Giants play football and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son Corey Burr; sister Bonnie Pascarella; brothers, James Caulfield and Gary Caulfield; grandchildren, Alexander and Noah Burr; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Alicia Chaplin; and sister Sharon D'Amico. Friends are invited to the Chapel in the Gardner Earl Memorial located in the Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday April 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.
