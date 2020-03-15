Klapp, Louis A. LOUDONVILLE Louis A. Klapp, "Big Lou," 89, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born on January 16, 1931, in Albany, he was the son of Louis A. and Elizabeth (McElroy) Klapp. Produce was the only work Lou knew. He was a lifelong fixture at the Menands Farmer's Market, known for his trademark cigar. For 44 years, he was the produce manager for D. Brickman Inc., and went on to retire from Frank Esposito Wholesale Flowers and Produce. Family was most important to Lou. He loved his gardens, ice cream and endless sweets. He enjoyed his daily coffee at Bella Napoli and catching up on the day's happenings. His beloved wife Dolores died in 2003. He leaves his daughter Joan K. (late Neil) Rueckert and his son Louis Klapp (Joanne) all of Loudonville; grandchildren, Tara (Brian) Bole of San Diego, Louis (Ben Holiday) Klapp of Chicago, Kyle (Elizabeth) Rueckert and Paige Rueckert all of Loudonville; as well as his little buddy Giggs for whom he always had a plethora of treats. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to either: www.mealtrain.com/#Charlies AngelsinEffect or Community Hospice. To order flowers or send a condolence to the family, visit cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020