Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cohoes , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Tessier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. "Lou" Tessier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. "Lou" Tessier Obituary
Tessier, Louis "Lou" A. COHOES Louis "Lou" A. Tessier, 85 of Cohoes, passed away with his loving family by his side at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was known to his family and friends as one of the kindest and most loving individuals to walk this earth. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Louis and Rhea O'Connor Tessier. He was educated in Cohoes public schools, graduated from C.B.A. and Siena College with a bachelor's degree in English. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for a number of years with Ives Pharmaceutical Company, he worked for Burns Security in Albany and retired from National Grid in Menands after 20 years of service. He loved his summer home at Overlook Beach Club on Sacandaga Lake. He loved to play hand ball and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Siena Basketball fan. Lou was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly Sharpe Tessier of Cohoes; his children, Michael (Kelly) Tessier of Cohoes, Mark Tessier of Cohoes, Kathy Tessier of Massachusetts and Christian (Kimberley) Tessier of Saratoga; his grandchildren, Ryan, Ashleigh, Jordan, Christian, Sean, Hannah and Jake; and his great-grandchildren, James, Cole, Brynn, Kieran and Wren. Brother of Rose Lois Trombley of California and also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, January 24, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Lou in a special way may donate to the Church of the Holy Trinity in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now