Tessier, Louis "Lou" A. COHOES Louis "Lou" A. Tessier, 85 of Cohoes, passed away with his loving family by his side at Albany Medical Center Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was known to his family and friends as one of the kindest and most loving individuals to walk this earth. He was born in Cohoes and was the son of the late Louis and Rhea O'Connor Tessier. He was educated in Cohoes public schools, graduated from C.B.A. and Siena College with a bachelor's degree in English. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for a number of years with Ives Pharmaceutical Company, he worked for Burns Security in Albany and retired from National Grid in Menands after 20 years of service. He loved his summer home at Overlook Beach Club on Sacandaga Lake. He loved to play hand ball and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Siena Basketball fan. Lou was a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity in Cohoes. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beverly Sharpe Tessier of Cohoes; his children, Michael (Kelly) Tessier of Cohoes, Mark Tessier of Cohoes, Kathy Tessier of Massachusetts and Christian (Kimberley) Tessier of Saratoga; his grandchildren, Ryan, Ashleigh, Jordan, Christian, Sean, Hannah and Jake; and his great-grandchildren, James, Cole, Brynn, Kieran and Wren. Brother of Rose Lois Trombley of California and also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, January 24, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Lou in a special way may donate to the Church of the Holy Trinity in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 23, 2020