Benamati, Louis MECHANICVILLE Louis Benamati, 94 of South Second Avenue, died Saturday evening, October 12, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital, after a brief illness. A native and lifelong resident of Mechanicville, born June 30, 1925, son of the late Romeo and Rose Izzo Benamati, Lou enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, and served in the Pacific Theatre of Operations on the Marshall and Marianas Island group. Lou had a long career with the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, serving as a clerk in Albany headquarters, and had also served as a popular bartender on the D&H's Albany to Montreal round trip train. A member of the Sons of Italy and the Peters-Purcell ITAM Post both of Mechanicville, Lou enjoyed playing golf at the Mechanicville Golf Club with his friends. Playing cards and family gatherings were some of his great times. Survivors include his devoted wife of 73 years, Frances DeVito Benamati; proud sons, James (Bea) Benamati of Ballston Lake and Dean (Joann) Benamati of Glenville; son-in-law James Whiting of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Heather Lord, Joshua Whiting, Jason, Alexis, Santino and Cianna Benamati; great-grandkids, Olivia, Austin and Tyler; his brother David of Cohoes; and sister Rita Parisi of Waterford, along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Sadly, Lou was predeceased by his daughter Bernadette Whiting; along with his siblings, Joseph and Theresa Benamati, Florence and Tony Pucci and Mary Benamati. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. Burial with military honors to follow in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours in the North Main Street Church on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , in memory of Lou Benamati. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019