Guest Book View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donato, Louis Jr. ALBANY Louis Donato Jr. died on August 8, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (Eck) Donato; his in-laws, Louis and Ruth DePoalo; his brothers, Nick, Joe, and Tom; and his sister-in-law, Susan (DePoalo) Wolberg and brother-in-law Robert DePoalo. Survived by the love and light of his life, Louise (DePoalo) Donato; his beloved and cherished daughter, Karen Donato Plunkett (Greg); his siblings, John (Joyce), Bill (Linda), Patrick, Susan (Aldas), Pete, Jerry (Karen) and Wayne (Amy); and beautiful Goddaughters, Mary Ellen and Lily Flores; his in-laws, Teresa and Steve Kegg and Sandra and John Weiler; Evan and Eric Wolberg, many nephews and nieces and his extended family Ed Bartley, Kathi Bartely, Dave and Danielle VanDenburg, and Elaine, Eric, Ethan and Lily Luper. Lou was a Navy veteran; retiree of New York State; a member and former trustee of the West Albany Italian Benevolent Society; past chief of New Salem Volunteer Fire Department; and a member of the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, cooking, and playing bocce and darts. Anyone who knew Lou, knew he liked good red wines, some of the best were home made from his friend Mike Gaudio. His true passion was construction; building rabbit pens or a horse barn for Karen, a beautiful home for himself and Louise, and especially enjoyed working with his brother John on various projects. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rosenberger, Eileen, Laura, Paula, and Kim at The Community Hospice for their care and support. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Lou's family on Monday, August 12, from 4-7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home. The interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Albany Italian Benevolent Society, 50 Exchange Street, Albany, NY, 12205.















