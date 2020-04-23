Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Wertalik, Louis F. M.D. CLIFTON PARK Louis F. Wertalik, M.D., age 79, died peacefully, holding the hand of his beloved wife Ann, on April 19, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Dr. Wertalik was born in Westover, N.Y. in 1941 and was the son of the late Louis and Antoinette Wertalik. He was a graduate of Union College and received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed residency training at E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at The











Wertalik, Louis F. M.D. CLIFTON PARK Louis F. Wertalik, M.D., age 79, died peacefully, holding the hand of his beloved wife Ann, on April 19, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Dr. Wertalik was born in Westover, N.Y. in 1941 and was the son of the late Louis and Antoinette Wertalik. He was a graduate of Union College and received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. He completed residency training at E.J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, followed by a fellowship in hematology and oncology at The Ohio State University . Dr. Wertalik began military service in 1971 as a major in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Scott Air Force Base Medical Center in Illinois, a reference hospital in oncology and hematology serving a ten-state area. While there, he was named "Physician of the Year" for his contributions to the training of family practice residents. In 1973, he opened a private practice at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady and served as attending physician at both Ellis Hospital and St. Clare's Hospital, where he was appointed chief of oncology. Among his many professional affiliations, Dr. Wertalik served on the board of directors of the American Cancer Society, Schenectady County Unit and was chairman of its professional education committee. He served as liaison associate for the American College of Surgeons and was named to the board of directors of Haven Grief Counseling Center. He also served as clinical assistant professor at Albany Medical College. Of significant note, Dr. Wertalik was a founding board member and co-medical director of Hospice of the Capital District and is recognized for having pioneered the region's first hospice interdisciplinary team and the development of pediatric hospice care. As a founding physician of Riverview Cancer Center in Rexford, in 1988, he was instrumental in expanding the delivery of world class cancer care for thousands of patients throughout the greater Capital Region and beyond. In 1995, Dr. Wertalik received the highest award given at St. Clare's Hospital, the Spirit of Healing Award, for healthcare excellence and leadership. Lou was known for his kindness, generosity, and wisdom that extended far past his professional career. He was a cherished friend to all he met, always putting others needs before his own. He truly lived life to the fullest. The impact on the lives of people that he touched was priceless and immeasurable. He had many passions including photography, bowling, and being in nature. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Captiva and Disney World. Lou was passionate about sailing and loved summers spent in Lake George on his boat. He enjoyed a good scotch, especially when watching his beloved Buffalo Bills. For all of his accomplishments, his greatest joy in life was his family and friends. Dr. Wertalik is survived by his wife Ann Wertalik (Postolowsky); his children, Louis J. Wertalik (Paula), Annette Collins (Michael), Gina Basey (Leon), Steven Angerosa (Lauren), and Larissa Wertalik (Larry Nolan); his grandchildren, Caitlyn, Brian, Laura, Jillian, Halle, Hayden, and Parker; his sister Patricia Murphy (the late Richard Murphy); his nieces, nephews, and cousins; his constant four legged companion Marko and many friends that had become family. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of Lou's life will be announced at a later time when we can all gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's ALS Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205 in memory of Louis F. Wertalik, M.D. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence for Lou's family. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close