Bianchi, Louis G. LATHAM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louis G. Bianchi of Latham on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after months of failing health. He was at home, with his devoted children and grandchildren, and his wife, Carmela, by his side. Lou was born on October 8, 1931, in Monte San Biagio, Italy, south of Rome, to the late Maria and Biagio Bianchi. He grew up in Italy, and because of World War II, and schools being closed in his town, he could only attend elementary school. In 1948, Lou emigrated to the United States, alone, at age 17. Despite his lack of formal education, Lou was a hard worker who taught himself English and began working in construction, first as a laborer and later as a union mason. He was drafted into the United States Navy in 1956 and had to leave his small masonry business to serve as a member of the SeaBees Construction Batallion, where he excelled at his trade and was promoted to company commander. After he was honorably discharged as chief petty officer from the Navy, Lou returned to Troy, where he met Carmela in 1958. In 1959, they were married by the Most Reverend William A. Scully, Bishop of Albany, a friend of the family. Lou was the definition of a self-made man. In the early 1960s, he, with his wife, founded Louis G. Bianchi, Inc., a general construction company in Troy. He was active in his business until 2019. He completed numerous commercial and municipal construction projects, including work at Emma Willard School, Lansingburgh High School, Troy, Schenectady and Shenendehowa School Districts, Hudson Valley Community College, Bella Napoli Bakeries, and others too numerous to mention throughout the Capital Region. Lou received many awards for his work, including the New York State Contractor of the Year Award, Associated General Contractors' Award for Safety Excellence, and the Capital District Masonry Institute's Mark of Excellence Award. Lou was a long-time member and past president of the Italian Community Center in Troy, a member of the Lansingburgh Rotary Club and the Elks Club, served on the Board of Directors of the Society of the Friends of St. Patrick, and was a member of Northeast Subcontractor's Association, as well as Eastern Contractor's Association, where he served on several labor relations and negotiating committees. Lou was one of a kind: generous, smart, humble, and charming. He was a man of great integrity who was loved by all who encountered him in both his business and personal life. Lou loved to watch a good baseball game (the Mets and the Yankees), basketball game (he loved Duke), football (the Miami Dolphins), and hockey (the Rangers). Lou also loved to cook for his family and his culinary expertise was unparalleled. In addition to his cooking, Lou took great pride in making and sharing his homemade wine each year. Lou's favorite pastime was his garden, where he could be found tending and harvesting all summer. His green thumb was legendary, and his fig, lime and lemon trees were especially important to him. He got great joy from sharing his bounty. Although Lou was dedicated to his work, the most important thing to him was his family, and providing them with access to life and educational opportunities that he never had. He was a firm believer in family and religious traditions. He was a member of three parishes, St. Mary's of Troy, St. Paul the Apostle and The Church of the Holy Trinity, where he contributed work at each parish whenever asked. Among the many family traditions, the most memorable were Christmas Eve midnight Mass, as well as the Feast of the Seven Fishes and his Easter lamb dinners. Lou will be greatly missed by his wife, Carmela; his three loving daughters, Marie, Gina (fiance Steve Bobarakis) and Pola (son-in-law Gaetano Sementilli); and five adoring grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Lou Bianchi-Breakell, Bianca and Talia Viscusi, and Santino and Isabella Sementilli. He also is survived by a nephew, nieces, and many great-nieces and cousins. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate Lou's life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. If the worth of a man is measured by how much he was loved, there can be no greater man than Lou. Calling hours will be on Sunday, October 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Holy Trinity, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes with Father Anthony Chiaramonte as celebrant, followed by a private interment, with military honors, in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 2501 Troy Schenectady Road, Niskayuna.