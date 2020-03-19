Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis H. "Lou" Murnighan Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Murnighan, Louis "Lou" H. Sr. ALBANY Louis "Lou" H. Murnighan Sr., 87, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Teresian House, surrounded by his loving family. Lou was born on August 25, 1932, in Albany and was the son of the late James and Agnes (Faivre) Murnighan. Lou was a 1950 graduate of Vincentian Institute and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, attaining the rank of yeoman third class. Lou's life was the travel business starting with TWA as a ticket agent and afterwards he continued as a travel agent independently and for various travel agencies. He later taught classes in travel and tourism at Mildred Elley School of Business before retiring. Lou made numerous trips to Bosnia with relief supplies in the 1990's visiting many refugees as well as many catholic pilgrimages to Medjugorje. He loved music but most especially spending time with his family. Lou is survived by Martha (Hine) Murnighan, his loving wife of 66 years; his devoted children, Donna Kucskar (Mike Casey), Deborah (John) Reles, Lou (Brenda) Murnighan Jr., and Denise (Pete) Rinella; his two brothers, Charles (Jo-Ann) Murnighan and Eugene Murnighan; his seven cherished grandchildren; six adored great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend gratitude to the fifth floor staff at the Teresian House for their loving and compassionate care at this difficult time. Services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit











