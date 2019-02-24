Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis H. Unright. View Sign

Unright, Louis H. DELMAR Louis Unright passed away on Saturday morning, February 16, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was 84. Lou was born on October 2, 1934, and lived most of his life in Delmar. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, where he was an excellent student and athlete. He considered every member of the class of '53 a friend. Following two years in the U.S. Army he graduated from Siena College. In 1992, he retired from the 3M Company. In retirement, Lou was active with the Nathaniel Adams Blanchard American Legion Post. Lou was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Dolores (Wilkinson) Unright; his sisters, Mary Louise Unright and Dolores Clyne; brother-in-law, John Clyne; and JoAnn Jacobson, former wife and mother of his children. Lou is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Ilchuk Unright; his children, both of Delmar, Christa Unright and Eric (Jane) Unright; his three grandsons, Matthew (Sarah) of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Daniel (Lindsey) of Greenbay, Wis., and Paul of Delmar; great-granddaughters, Natalie, Amelia, Hadley Lou, and Evelyn Unright; sister-in-law, Rosina Ilchuk Ansaldo of Delmar and brother-in-law, Emile Ilchuk of Northampton, Pa. Lou is also survived by 12 much-loved nieces and nephews. Lou was a donor to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program in the hope that he might help others through the advancement of medical education. Lou's family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Hospice Inn for their kindness and support. There will be a memorial service for Louis on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar.



