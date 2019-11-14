Cotugno, Louis J. COHOES Louis J. Cotugno, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Paul and Josephine (Bevilacqua) Cotugno. Lou is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally A. (Malone) Cotugno. Lou graduated from Cardinal McCloskey High School in Albany in 1960. He was a long time employee of 35 years with the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority before his retirement. Lou enjoyed cooking and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Lou was also a communicant and active member of the Holy Trinity Parish in Cohoes. In addition to his wife, Lou is survived by his two children, Bridget Cotugno and Mark Cotugno. Lou was also the grandfather of Benjamin Scribner; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lou was predeceased by his brother, Reverend Joseph Cotugno. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 15, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Parish, 122 Vliet Blvd, Cohoes. Memorial contributions in Lou's name may be made to the online at Kidney.org/support or a . To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019