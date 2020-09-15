1/1
Louis P. Rossi
Rossi, Louis P. HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. Louis P. Rossi, 75 of Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. and Albany, passed away August 16, 2020, in Florida. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University, earning a master's degree in transportation engineering. In 1970 he was employed by the newly formed NYSDOT Rail Division to reorganize the state's bankrupt railroads and to support the industries that relied on them. As N.Y.S. Director of Transportation Planning he focused on a multi-modal transportation system. He instituted procedures that required a review of the impact of all planned projects on safe pedestrian and bicycle travel in the state and established a state-wide system of signed Bicycle Routes. He developed the route for the Turbotrain, a high speed passenger train that ran from New York City to Buffalo. He authored "Cycling Along the Canals of New York," which popularized bicycle tourism in New York State. After retiring to Florida, he volunteered with the FLDOT and the Lake County Sheriff to improve cycling policies and helped to create Children's Bicycle Safety Clubs. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth Essman of East Syacuse, N.Y. and Eleanor Conner of St. James, N.Y.; and nephews, John and James (Suzanne) Essman and Richard (Heather) Conner. A graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt on September 18, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice. For guest book, please visit: SCHEPPFAMILY.com R.H. SCHEPP & SON Minoa 315-637-3214


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:30 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R. H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel
6530 Schepp's Corners Road
Minoa, NY 13116
315-637-3214
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
