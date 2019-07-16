Catman, Louis R. BALLSTON SPA Louis R. Catman, 77, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on January 6, 1942, in Cohoes, he was the son of Louis A. and Pricella (Salamdra) Catman. Louis was a graduate of Siena College and upon completion of his degree, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He then continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserve for several years, completing his tenure with the rank of major. Louis worked for many years with the New York State Department of Health as a programmer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Saratoga Council #246. Louis was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Pricella Catman. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Catman of Ballston Spa; a son, Robert Catman (Holly Kitchen) of Ballston Spa; a daughter, Suzanne Williams of Loudonville; and a granddaughter, Alicia Williams of Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, in St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial with military honors will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Louis may be made to St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019