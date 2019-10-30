Caccavale, Louis V. GLENVILLE Mr. Louis V. Caccavale, 83, a longtime resident of Glenville, passed away peacefully at Glendale Home on October 28, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Brooklyn on May 15, 1936, he was the son of the late Nunzio and Antoinette (Seveglia) Caccavale. He graduated P.S. #23 at age of 16 and worked for Chemical Corn Bank prior to entering the U.S. Active Navy where he proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Randolph (CV-15). Lou met his wife, the former Margaret McDonald, while working at the former Naval Depot in Scotia. They were married on July 12, 1958 (61 years). Lou retired from Canteen Service Company in Schenectady after 30 years in route vending. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed music, reading and watching sports. However, his most cherished times were spent with his family. Louie was predeceased by his brother Anthony Caccavale. Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Peg" Caccavale; his son, Louis M. Caccavale; daughters, Kim (Andrew Empie) Ciraulo and Lisa Behanna; proud grandfather of Philip Ciraulo, Susan (Marcel) Bruckmann and Michael Caccavale; in-laws, Lynette (Roland) Pierson, Deborah (Leonard) Pretious, Donna DeLucia and Sharon (Jack) Gridley. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Calling hours on Wednesday, October 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, at 11 a.m. in the Glenville Funeral Home, officiated by Father Jack Varno. A procession will follow to St. Anthony's Cemetery with military honors. Donations may be made to one's favorite charity. Online condolences and directions www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019