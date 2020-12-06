1/1
Louis W. Ashburn
Ashburn, Louis W. SCHENECTADY Louis W. Ashburn, 72 of Schenectady, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to call at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Wednesday, December 9, from 10-11:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be announced at the funeral service. Masks and social distancing are required. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
