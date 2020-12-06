Ashburn, Louis W. SCHENECTADY Louis W. Ashburn, 72 of Schenectady, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to call at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet on Wednesday, December 9, from 10-11:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be announced at the funeral service. Masks and social distancing are required. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
.