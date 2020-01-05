|
Lemyre, Louis W. SARATOGA SPRINGS Louis William Lemyre, a resident of Wesley Nursing Home, peacefully passed on January 1, 2020. Louis was the husband of Louise M. Lemyre for 45 years. They resided in West Sand Lake and then Saratoga Springs for over 40 years. Survivors include, Louis and Louise's son, John Lemyre and his wife, Diane Lemyre of Saratoga Springs; their grandchildren, John M. Lemyre Jr. and his wife, Jessica Lemyre of Lansing, Mich. and their children, Simeon Lemyre and Eliana Lemyre. He was a grandfather to Steven and Robert Lemyre of White Plains, N.Y. and Tony Martin of Fort Meyers, Fla. Lou was predeceased by their daughter Diane Leigh Lemyre; and their son William "Bill" W. Lemyre, who was well known trainer at the Harness Track in Saratoga Springs. Louis served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a radioman. He was a local member of The Kiwanis Club and the Golden K for many years. He was avid skier and received two awards for ski racing in the Over 70 Ski Club. Louis loves the outdoors and had many friends he walked with over at the Saratoga Spa State Park and Moreau Lake Park. His grandchildren will remember many visits on birthdays and holidays with him, their grandmother, Louise and Bill. They remember fondly, his role as the one who gave out all the Christmas gifts at the annual family Christmas. Our family is grateful for the times we spent all together over the years as a family. A funeral home services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefunealhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020