Graiff, Louis Warren ALBANY Louis Warren Graiff, 88, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Louis was born in Wilmington, Vt. to the late Emilio and Annie Graiff. Growing up in Readsboro, Vt., Louis played trumpet in the town band and developed a love for locomotives and the railroad. Louis graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston, specializing in steam and diesel engineering. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Stationed in Fort Belvoir, Va., Louis taught at the Engineer Center. Following his military service, Louis was employed for 40 years as a diesel engine repair mechanic with Southworth-Milton, Inc., a Caterpillar machinery distributor. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 60 years. After retiring in 1994, Louis enjoyed reading and keeping busy working around the house and tinkering with all sorts of machinery. There was nothing that he could not fix. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria (Rossi) Graiff; devoted sons, James Graiff and Louis (Tera) Graiff; cherished grandchildren, Molly Graiff and Jesse Graiff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Pius the X Church in Loudonville on Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. with a calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' name to the American Diabetes Association or . To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020