Adams, Louise A. SHORTSVILLE Louise A. Adams died on August 27, 2020. Louise is survived by three children, Hal, Brenda and Philip; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Henry Adams. She was an 81-year resident of Guilderland Center. She was an active lifetime member of the Helderberg Reformed Church and was employed by the Guilderland Central School system for many years. In her retirement, she pursued her interest in genealogy and was active in the Guilderland Historical Society. A graveside service was held for the family in the Prospect Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Sainsbury Funeral Home of Shortsville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store