Irwin, Louise A. RAVENA Louise A. Irwin, 68, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Christina Houck. Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she leaves behind many friends. Louise retired in 2012 from the R-C-S School District as a building aide at the PBC school. Louise was an active member of the Clarksville Community Reformed Church. Survivors include her husband, Russell Irwin; children, Jeremy and Jeffrey (Daisha) Irwin; grandchildren, Jayden, Jaycen and Alexis; sister Delores Klink; brothers, Lewis and Donald Houck; and many nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her brothers, Roger, Harold, Warren and Larry; and her sister Marge. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Louise to the Clarksville Community Reformed Church, 1997 Columbia Tpke., Clarksville, NY 12041.