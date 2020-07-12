1/
Louise A. Irwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irwin, Louise A. RAVENA Louise A. Irwin, 68, passed away peacefully at home on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Christina Houck. Louise was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she leaves behind many friends. Louise retired in 2012 from the R-C-S School District as a building aide at the PBC school. Louise was an active member of the Clarksville Community Reformed Church. Survivors include her husband, Russell Irwin; children, Jeremy and Jeffrey (Daisha) Irwin; grandchildren, Jayden, Jaycen and Alexis; sister Delores Klink; brothers, Lewis and Donald Houck; and many nieces and nephews. Louise was predeceased by her brothers, Roger, Harold, Warren and Larry; and her sister Marge. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Louise to the Clarksville Community Reformed Church, 1997 Columbia Tpke., Clarksville, NY 12041.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babcock Funeral Home Inc
19 Pulver Ave
Ravena, NY 12143
(518) 756-8333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved