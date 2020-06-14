Pape, Louise Ann "Skippy" COEYMANS Louise Ann "Skippy" Pape, born on December 25, 1934, to the late Salvador and Caroline (Mastriano) Palmer, died at home on June 8, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Carmino "Chubby," who she was married to for almost 60 years; also predeceased by her brother, Salvadore. Skippy is survived by her children: Nancy (Daniel) Petramale of River Vale, N.J., Carolyn (Bruce) Pennino of Carlstadt, N.J., and Rocco (Patty) Pape of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren: Stefanie Petramale, Eric (Bridgette) Pennino, Kristine and Michelle Pape; her sister, Pat (Reggie) Patterson of Delmar; sisters-in-law: Teresa of Delmar, and Barbara of Newnan Ga.; brothers-in-law: Robert (Delphine) of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Reverend William H. Pape of North Greenbush. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her dear friends, especially Jackie Lynch and Mary Jane Persico. A special thanks to Ginny and Carl Senter for "adopting" her. She was a lifetime communicant of St. Patrick's Church, a member of their Bible Study and served as treasurer for the Columbiettes. She retired from Atlantic Cement where she worked first as an accountant and later as administrative assistant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered privately. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena NY, 12143 in her memory. Arrangements by the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Ravena. Condolence page is available at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.