Smolinski, Louise B. ALBANY Louise B. Smolinski passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, with her beloved daughter Kathy by her side at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Louise was born on April 3, 1929, the daughter of Louise Maikowski Bradt and Elmer Edison Bradt. She grew up in Rensselaer, attended St. Johns in Albany, and Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. She rose to the rank of assistant supervisor of the Payroll Dept. at the Delaware & Hudson Railway, where she worked for 39 years. She was a lifetime member of the National Association of Railway Business Women (NARBW). Louise married Casimir J Smolinski on August 30, 1952, and CJ passed away in 1974. Louise is survived by her daughter Kathy; and was especially close to her nieces, Barbara Merritt, Janet Bradt and Terri Schillaci; and nephews, Michael Schillaci and MaryAnn Murphy, Vincent Schillaci (Lindy), and Tom Schillaci. She is also survived by numerous other family members. Louise was predeceased by her parents; her brother Edward L. Bradt (Peggy); her sister Antoinette (Anne) Schillaci (Tony); and her nephews, William Bradt and Edward C. Bradt, among others. Louise was a sweet, smart, feisty, loving and kind woman, always a hard worker, a great Mom and homemaker. She loved gardening and was known for her roses, flowers and orchids. She loved going to the casinos and dining out with her sister Antoinette, as they were best friends. She enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, game shows and bird feeding. In more recent years, health issues prevented her from doing many of the things she enjoyed, including socializing with her friends and relatives. Despite her challenges, she maintained a positive spirit and loved having her family around her. She was known for helping neighbors and relatives and sharing her meals. Mom would help anyone in need and was known for her caring ways. We would like to thank all her doctors, the nurses and aides at NYOH, St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's for their love and care, treating Mom with respect. We'd also like to thank Mary Berbrick, MaryAnn Murphy and the Isgro family for all they did for Mom. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her, especially, Kathy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Louise's family on Sunday, December 29, in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Funeral services on Monday, December 30, at 9:45 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany (Father John Bradley Way), where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of sending flowers to the funeral parlor, Louise's family would like you to share some flowers with your loved ones, include a hug and remember Mom in that way; or donations may be made to the . Mom especially appreciated charities that supported children, veterans and pets. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit







