Dusenbery, Louise (Degener) EAST GREENBUSH Louise (Degener) Dusenbery, 77 of East Greenbush, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy on March 8, 1942, Louise was the daughter of the late Allen and Pauline (Wotkiwicz) Degener. She was the devoted wife to Wayne Dusenbery Sr. They were married 51 great years. Louise was a graduate of Albany High School. She was employed by AT&T, as a telephone operator for 20 years. Louise was known for gardening and her love of flowers. She enjoyed bird watching at the feeders in her backyard, especially cardinals. She was a good seamstress who made clothing and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She enjoyed knitting, playing games on the computer, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, and doing crossword puzzles. Louise enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod, Mass. and York Beach, Maine. Every year in the fall, she traveled to Owen Sound, Canada to visit her sister-in-law, Dawn Holdinga. For the last 15 years, Louise looked forward to her yearly two week vacation to Surfside Beach, S.C. with family and friends. Louise was predeceased by her brother, Paul (Kathi) Degener. She is survived by her brother Henry (Gale) Degener; her children, William (Tina) Keenan, Christina (Keith) Lezatte, Wayne (Jackie) Dusenbery, and Kimberly Keenan. She was the loving grandmother of Kenneth and Kale (Emily) Tremont, Ashley and William "Bud" Keenan, Kasin and Kamryn Lezatte, Lindsey DeCamp, and Jack Dusenbery; the loving great-grandmother of Kooper Tremont and Emma Abdou; and aunt of Troy, Brooke, Paul, Daniel, and Brian Degener. Louise also loved animals, especially her fur baby, Lexi. The family would like to thank the Eddy visiting nurses and the nurses aides that helped to take care of Louise at home over the last six weeks. They'd also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Albany Medical Center for their generous care and compassion for Louise. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home that evening. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at







