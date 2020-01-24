Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Casuras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise E. Casuras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise E. Casuras Obituary
Casuras, Louise E. WATERFORD Louise E. Casuras, 91, formerly Leger Avenue, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Eddy Village Green. Born and educated in Ripon, Wis. she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Verna Frozewskie Prellwitz; and widow of Frank Casuras who died in 1990. She moved to this area in 1947. Louise was retired from Millview Adult Home where she had been employed for six years. Prior to that, she worked at Montgomery Wards and Woolworths in Menands. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and crafts and going on Senior Citizen bus trips. She was a longtime and active member of the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lansingburgh. She was the mother of Susan Ahearn (John) and Gary Casuras of Waterford, Jesse Casuras (Carole) of Latham and the late Mark Casuras. She was the proud grandmother of Stephen and Jason Downey, Lila Brenenstuhl, Andrea Casuras, Kelly Hilderbrand (Joshua), Kevin Casuras (Trish) and Dana Rezey (Mark); step-grandmother of Scott Ahearn; and great-grandmother of Liam, Patrick, Quinn, Ella, Oliver, Emmett, Alexander and Rosalynn. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now