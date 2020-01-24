|
|
Casuras, Louise E. WATERFORD Louise E. Casuras, 91, formerly Leger Avenue, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Eddy Village Green. Born and educated in Ripon, Wis. she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Verna Frozewskie Prellwitz; and widow of Frank Casuras who died in 1990. She moved to this area in 1947. Louise was retired from Millview Adult Home where she had been employed for six years. Prior to that, she worked at Montgomery Wards and Woolworths in Menands. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles and crafts and going on Senior Citizen bus trips. She was a longtime and active member of the former Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lansingburgh. She was the mother of Susan Ahearn (John) and Gary Casuras of Waterford, Jesse Casuras (Carole) of Latham and the late Mark Casuras. She was the proud grandmother of Stephen and Jason Downey, Lila Brenenstuhl, Andrea Casuras, Kelly Hilderbrand (Joshua), Kevin Casuras (Trish) and Dana Rezey (Mark); step-grandmother of Scott Ahearn; and great-grandmother of Liam, Patrick, Quinn, Ella, Oliver, Emmett, Alexander and Rosalynn. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 24, 2020