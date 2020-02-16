Van Gelder, Louise H. (Reilly) BALLSTON SPA Louise H. Van Gelder (Reilly) passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. She was 93. Born in Mechanicville on September 30, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Hedvig (Gajda) Wilk. She was the widow of the late John Wes Van Gelder who passed away in 1999. Survivors include her daughter, Mary L. Reilly of Malta; her siblings, Joe (Angie) Wilk of Troy and Mary Hanahan of Littleton, N.H.; as well as her brother-in-law Frank Kardas; and her grandchildren, Jessica Solis of Hyde Park, Janice (Jason) Mehan of Stillwater, Caitlin Mosher of Mechanicville; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her children, Patrick Reilly, Joseph Reilly and Karen Mosher; her siblings, John Wilk, Edward Wilk, Henry Wilk, Steve Wilk, Nellie Driggars and Helen Kardas; her granddaughter Taylor Mosher; and a great-grandson Colin Wallminski. Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Kindly consider a donation to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302 in memory of Louise Van Gelder. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020