Lewis, Louise Irene SCOTIA Louise Irene (Hampton) Lewis, 86 of Scotia, died on March 1, 2019, after a short illness. Louise was born on July 4, 1932, to Japhia and Louise (Johnson Curtis) Hampton in Long Branch, N.J. She was a registered nurse and taught at Ellis Hospital in the Capital Region BOCES program. In July 1954, Louise married the love of her life, Paul Lewis. They had five children. Louise shared her love of the outdoors by hiking, swimming and ice-skating with her family, and loved reading and gardening. She became a wildlife rehabilitator, sheltering countless birds and small animals. In addition to giving support, time, and love to animals and humans in her community, she never missed a birthday or anniversary among her family and friends. Louise is survived by her children, Nathan Lewis (Colleen), Martin Lewis (Brenda), Rena Lewis, and Robert Lewis (Maria); daughter-in-law, Judy Lewis; grandchildren, Shawn Albert (Michael), Rachel, Elizabeth, Paul, Kaylee and Jonah Lewis; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Brendan and Evan Albert; sister, Elizabeth Barbour; niece; two nephews; and her cat, Pretty Boy. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2017; and son, David, in 2013. Services at Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Schenectady on Monday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the World Wildlife Fund. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Irene Lewis.
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019