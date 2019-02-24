Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Kilmartin. View Sign

Kilmartin, Louise ALBANY Louise Alice Kilmartin, 106 of Albany, passed away peacefully Saturday morning February 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Louise, known as Weezie to her family and friends, was born in Fort Plain, N.Y. on leap day, February 29, 1912, to the late John and Alice (Lintner) Brand. She was married for 52 years to the late James Joseph Kilmartin Sr. Louise was a 1931 graduate of Fort Plain High School, and a 1934 graduate of the Albany Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for over 30 years running the gum press at the Beech Nut factory in Canajoharie, until retiring in 1974. Louise loved to read, play cards, do crossword puzzles and always enjoyed a good joke. She will forever be remembered for her strong-will and contagious sense of humor. Louise is survived by her daughter, Patricia Loudis (Michael) of Albany; grandchildren, David Loudis of New York City, Maureen Loudis DeRosa (Giorgio) of Slingerlands, Amy Loudis (John Cordo) of New Paltz, Broc Kilmartin of East Greenbush and Joseph Kilmartin (Barbara) of St. Johnsville; great-grandchildren, Kate, Casey, Christopher, Haley, and Daniel; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, James Joseph Kilmartin Jr.; and her grandson, Brent Kilmartin. There will be a private burial in the Fort Plain Cemetery and a celebration of her life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

