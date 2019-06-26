Kinley, Louise "Marie" RAVENA Louise "Marie" Kinley, 89, life-long resident of Ravena, died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side on June 23, 2019. Marie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie Nunziato. She was a graduate of Cathedral Academy and was a supervisor for the State of New York until leaving her position to raise her family. Marie was a loving, compassionate woman to all and a life-long communicate of The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena with a loving affection for the Blessed Virgin Mary. She spent countless hours volunteering at St. Patrick's School, preparing hot lunches, helping to organize school fundraisers and assisting with the church's annual spaghetti supper event. She especially enjoyed her gambling trips with her late dear friend Esther Nunziato. She was an avid bowler in multiple leagues and was a true fan of football and the Raiders. An accomplished cook, she loved experimenting with recipes and preparing them to perfection. Marie is survived by her children, Linda (Bernard) McCall, Diane (Bill) Fisher and Richard (Kathryn) Kinley; grandchildren, Kimberly A. McCall (Keith Bernard), Bernard N. McCall Jr. (Kathryn Holman), Richard P. Kinley Jr., Lauren K. Kinley; and great-granddaughters, Kelsey James Bernard and Blaire Marie Bernard. Marie is predeceased by her husband James C. Kinley; son, James Kinley; sisters, Jessmine Hotaling, Rose Schermerhorn, Anna Varcasia; and brother Frank Nunziato. Friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena on Thursday, June 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. Marie's funeral Mass will be held 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, in The Church of St. Patrick, Ravena. Contributions in memory of Marie may be made to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019