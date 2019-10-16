Kaffo, Louise M. GUILDERLAND Louise M. Kaffo, of Guilderland, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1922, in Scranton, Pa. to Joseph A. and Catherine B. Kaffo. After graduating from St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in New York, she enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Consolation in both World War II and the Korean War. She was honorably discharged with the rank of lieutenant commander. Louise worked as a registered nurse at the V.A. Hospital in the Bronx. To be closer to family, she and her twin sister, Mary, moved to Guilderland in 1977. She was a daily communicant at St. Francis Chapel and a longtime parishioner of Christ the King Church. She was also a member of the Albany Council of Catholic Nurses. Louise and Mary were blessed by the friendship of Sue Griffiths and Mary Jo Batters whose love and support allowed them to remain together at home. Louise is survived by her sister, Mary; her sister, Joan Ruane of Alabama; her nieces, Mary Ann Gentile (Rich) of Connecticut, and Kathleen Lontine (John) of Alabama. She is also survived by one grandniece, four grandnephews and two great-grandnieces. She was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law Thomas Ruane. All services will be held on Thursday, October 17, in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumpter Ave., Albany, with viewing in the Knight's Chapel at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019