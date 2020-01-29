|
Roberts, Louise M. Ostermann TROY Louise M. Roberts, 80 of Burdett Avenue in Troy and formerly of Eagle Mills, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a long illness. Born in New York City, she was daughter of the late Walter Ostermann and Marie Koelling Ostermann; sister to the late Wilhelm Henry Ostermann; and wife of over 46 years to the late Donald Roberts. Louise was an account clerk for New York State Office of General Services until her retirement in 2002. She resided in Eagle Mills for over 50 years where she was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills, and a member of its Women's Society. Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Louise (Shawn) Duffey of Eagle Mills and Wendy May (Michael Todd) Hipp of Winston Salem, N.C.; her grandchildren, Evan James (Maria) and Andrew Charles (Kiersten) Duffey and Michael Bryce and Kirsten Mae Hipp and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 10 a.m. in the Hope United Methodist Church, 566 Brunswick Rd., Eagle Mills with Pastor David Martin, officiating. Interment will follow in the Eagle Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Louise M. Roberts to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Hope United Methodist Church, 566 Brunswick Rd., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020