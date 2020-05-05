Macri, Louise DELMAR Louise Hilton Macri, 85, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Mae Hilton; and beloved granddaughter of the late Herman and Louise Mattick who raised her. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph P. Macri Sr. for 31 wonderful years; and devoted mother to the late Joseph P. Macri Jr. She was looking forward to finally being reunited with "her boy" after almost nine years. She is survived by her daughters: Linda (William) Yates and Karen (Donald) Ballard. She was also the proud grandmother of Michelle (Scott) Ryan, Kelly Yates, William (Linda) Yates, Allison Yates, Donald Ballard and Jessica (Eric) Nusbaum. Her most cherished role was being great-grandmother, "GG," to William and Nathan Yates, Morgan and Liam Ryan, and Bella Nusbaum, all of whom gave her great joy in the later part of her life. Louise treasured her time with her family and was happiest when they were all together. She enjoyed cooking for her family, playing cards and drinking a good cup of coffee. She had an enormous heart and always made the people around her laugh. She worked as a switchboard operator at St. Peter's Hospital for 25 years with dear friends Sally Green and Bernadette Vermette. The family would like to thank the staff at Peregrine Senior Living and Daughters of Sarah for the care they provided to Louise. Due to the current health restrictions regarding the coronavirus, funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.