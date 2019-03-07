Shadlock, Louise Margaret LATHAM Louise Margaret Shadlock, 92 of Niskayuna, beloved wife of the late Cyril R. Shadlock, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. on December 10, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick M. and Florence (Cook) Kerr. Louise was married to Cyril and the two shared a devoted union of 47 years prior to his passing on December 20, 1998. Louise was a registered nurse at Bellview Hospital in New York City for many years. She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Louise was a member of the Colonie Art League and a docent at the Pruyn House in Loudonville. She was a lover of dogs. She is survived by her loving children, Robert (Nadine) Shadlock, Cynthia (Mark) Simonsen, Pamela (George) Hall, Timothy Shadlock and Stephen (Amy) Shadlock; as well as her eight cherished grandchildren, Kailyn (Michael), Matthew, Krista, Meridith, Katharine, Katrina, Amanda and Laura. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Mary Jane Kerr. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Louise's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment will take place next to her loving husband Cyril in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary