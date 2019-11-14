Nickerson, Louise BETHLEHEM Louise Nickerson passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019, at the age of 98, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She resided at Atria Delmar Place since 2016. Born in Gordonville, Mo. to Otto Traugott and Lillie May Harmon Miller, she married Carl William Nickerson of Kingston, N.Y. on September 30, 1940, in the Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. They settled in Ulster County, raising their family and farming in Saugerties. Carl died on September 22, 1976, and Louise moved into the village, and to the Albany area in 1999 to be near family. Louise was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Kingston, until her move to Albany, where she became a member of the Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed senior activities, gardening, reading, bingo and jig-saw puzzles. Survivors include her children, Janet Frank, Rhoda Nickerson, Marilyn (Ronald) Voigt, and Caroline (Frank Pensabene) Nickerson, and Carl Nickerson; her grandchildren, Jennifer Frank, Philip (Heather) Frank, Shannon Voigt (Jon) Kopp, Tyler Voigt, Luke (Christina) Nickerson, Carl (Annamaria) Nickerson, Nina Nickerson, Susan Nickerson, Jason (Lindsey) Pensabene, Josh Pensabene; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, four sisters, one brother, and her daughter Paula. Relatives and friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A private family interment will be held in the family plot in Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of A. Louise Nickerson, to Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, Lake Luzerne, www.doublehranch.org to support their specialized programs for children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019