Snow, Louise NIVERVILLE Louise Snow, 84 of Niverville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born on February 25, 1935, in Wedgefield, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Janie (Benjamin) Kelly Jr. Louise was a homemaker and a nursing assistant at Barnwell Nursing Home for 30 years. She is survived by one daughter, Ovella Snow of Rensselaer; two sons, Tracy Snow Sr. of Niverville and Omar Snow (Lenore) of Guilderland; nine siblings, Marion Kelly of Sumter, S.C., Clifton Kelly of Columbia, S.C., Viola Sims of Jacksonville, Fla., Leola Bracton of Sumter, S.C., Leamae Dixon of Columbia, S.C., James Kelly of Sumter, S.C., William Kelly of Freehold, N.J., Albertus (CJ) Kelly of Columbia, S.C. and Mary Boston of Sumter, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Tracy Jr., Ruth, Antoine, Jonathon Christopher, Cecilia, Geoffrey and Brendan Snow, Ramya and Uriah Headspeth; three great-grandchildren, La'myah, Liberty and Lyndiah Snow; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John T. Snow; and a brother Samuel Kelly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, in St. John the Baptist Church, Route 9, Valatie. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 13, from 4-9 p.m. at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019