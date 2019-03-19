Albany Times Union Obituaries
Louise V. Criscione

Criscione, Louise V. LATHAM Louise V. Criscione, 100 of Latham, beloved wife of the late George M. Criscione Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with her beloved family at her side. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, March 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Louise's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
