Warner, Louise V. GUILDERLAND Louise V. Warner, 90, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Louise was born in Voorheesville to the late Vincent and Arminia Belfort on June 15, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband, Ted Warner Sr.; her brother, Orlando Belfort; and is survived by her son, Ted Warner Jr.; and her sister, Martha (Rao) Belfort. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019