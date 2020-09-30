Loves Yzquierdo

Yzquierdo, Loves COLONIE Loves M. Yzquierdo, 93 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Esperanza Fernandez. She was the dear mother of Anita Surdam and the late Angelo Yzquierdo; grandmother of Vincent (May) Augustine, William (Joelle) Augustine and Ronald (Heather) Surdam; and great-grandmother of Steven and Sarah Augustine, Arn and Jaivic Augustine, Daniel Cross, and Cain, Maddie, Ivy and Lily Surdam. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in memory of Loves M. Yzquierdo. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com