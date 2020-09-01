1/1
Lowell James "Jim" Steible
1933 - 2020
Steible, Lowell James "Jim" COLONIE Lowell James Steible "Jim," 86, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at home with his family. He was born on December 20, 1933, son of the late Charles and Lois Steible. Jim was a proud Veteran of the Korean War serving his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Conrail in Selkirk after 25 years of service. Jim was a member of the Guilderland Elks Lodge. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a devoted fan of the N.Y. Mets, the N.Y. Jets and watching NASCAR. Jim was always happy spending time with family and shared a close friendship with his son-in-law, Keith. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn Steible; daughter, Lynn M. LaJoy (Keith); grandson, KJ LaJoy; siblings, John Steible, Bernard Steible, Mary Hyland; and his grand-puppies, Haley, Bruiser and Blaze; and his nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Richard O'Neill (Barbara); and his sister-in-law, Sherry Steible. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to their hospice nurse, Betul Ipek, The Community Hospice, and all of their friends and family for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, from 6-8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany. Friends and family are invited to gather on Thursday, September 3, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to interment in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or To a Humane Society of choice. To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
