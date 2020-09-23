Christiansen, Lowell M. CASTLETON Lowell Marvin Christiansen, age 91 of Castleton, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Lowell was born on March 1, 1929, in Albany to the late Clarence and Madeleine (Simons) Christiansen. He attended Castleton Schools. He was employed in his younger years at the former Fort Orange Paper Company in Castleton. He worked in his later years as a car transporter for Orange Ford and Lazare dealerships in Albany. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Louise (James) Christiansen of Castleton; his daughter, Donna (the late Matthew) Reickert of Castleton; his son, Ronald Christiansen of Hawaii; and his grandsons, M. Christopher (Melissa) Reickert of Hawaii and Jonathan (Michele) Reickert of Castleton. He was the proud "Papa Great" to Annie, Miles, Benjamin, Joshua and Daniel Reickert. Lowell loved to travel. He and his wife enjoyed many family vacations. While Hawaii was always at the top of the list, other destinations included Florida, the Cape, Maine, Nevada, and driving cross country several times. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. We will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Those who wish may make a contribution in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.