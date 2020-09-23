1/1
Lowell M. Christiansen
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christiansen, Lowell M. CASTLETON Lowell Marvin Christiansen, age 91 of Castleton, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. Lowell was born on March 1, 1929, in Albany to the late Clarence and Madeleine (Simons) Christiansen. He attended Castleton Schools. He was employed in his younger years at the former Fort Orange Paper Company in Castleton. He worked in his later years as a car transporter for Orange Ford and Lazare dealerships in Albany. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Louise (James) Christiansen of Castleton; his daughter, Donna (the late Matthew) Reickert of Castleton; his son, Ronald Christiansen of Hawaii; and his grandsons, M. Christopher (Melissa) Reickert of Hawaii and Jonathan (Michele) Reickert of Castleton. He was the proud "Papa Great" to Annie, Miles, Benjamin, Joshua and Daniel Reickert. Lowell loved to travel. He and his wife enjoyed many family vacations. While Hawaii was always at the top of the list, other destinations included Florida, the Cape, Maine, Nevada, and driving cross country several times. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. We will miss him dearly. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Those who wish may make a contribution in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved