Towers, Loyal M. GUILDERLAND Loyal M. Towers, 93 of Malpass Road, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Ellis Hospital following a short illness. Born on December 5, 1926, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Beatrice (Bishop) Towers. Loyal married Ann D. Esmond on April 19, 1952, and was a loving husband and father to five children. Loyal worked for the New York State D.O.T. as a professional engineer, retiring in 1985 after 32 years of service. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by six siblings, Bernice, Lois, Ward, Dick, Dave and Earl "Junior" Towers. Survivors include five children, Tom, Dave, Dick, Melissa and Sue; and ten grandchildren. A graveside service and celebration of Loyal's life will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.





