Watts, Luanna RENSSELAER Luanna Watts, 95 of Rensselaer, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Luanna was born on October 19, 1924, in Council, Va., the daughter of the late John and the late Bessie (Bostic) Wilson. She was predeceased by her husband Merlin A. Watts; and her siblings, John Wilson, Arleen Thompson, Margaret Smith, Blanche Wilson, and Robert Wilson. Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Ducharme and Jackye Rider; two brothers, Jim Wilson and Don Wilson; two sisters, Betty Mills and Lois Johnson; and six grandchildren, James, Jeffrey and Eric Abbt, Kirstin Linder, Heather and Matthew Rider. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to social distancing, services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Luanna's name to a charity of the donor's choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
