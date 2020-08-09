Smith, Lucille A. NORTH GREENBUSH Lucille A. Smith, 85 of Mallard Way, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Evergreen Commons Nursing Facility. Born in Cambridge, Ohio, Lucille was the daughter of the late Reverend James M. and Ruth A. Boyd Harper; and wife of the late Reverend Lawrence S. Smith. Lucille grew up in Ohio and was a graduate of the Buffalo Bible Institute. The Smith family moved to the area in 1973 residing in West Stephentown until the late 1970s while her husband was minister of the West Stephentown Baptist Church. Lucille and Larry settled in North Greenbush in the late 1980s. Lucille was a secretary at the Albany firm of Mondore & Stufflebeam CPA's. Lucille was a former member of the Sand Lake Baptist Church and served on the music committee and was the organist for a number of years. More recently, she was attending the Bible Baptist Church in West Sand Lake. Lucille enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was an avid game show fan. Survivors include her sons, Loren (Dolores) Smith and Nathan Smith of North Greenbush and Daniel (Christina) Smith of Stephentown; her sister Rosemary Bucy of Lancaster, Pa.; her grandsons, David (Sara), Andrew and Jeffrey Smith; and great-grandson Michael Loren Smith along with several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, in the West Stephentown Baptist Church 1672, NY 43 West Stephentown followed by a service at 7 p.m. Per the most recent N.Y.S. guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required to enter. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. If desired donations in memory of Lucille A. Smith may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. Visit perrykomdat.com
for directions and a private guestbook.